A man who claims to be a time traveller from the year 3700 has warned of a robot uprising in the future. Mike, with a blurred face and distorted voice, says in a video that robots will replace humans in almost every role by the year 3,000, and the machines will turn against the people who made them centuries later. Mike says that once the robots who had artificial intelligence "understood their power, they understood their dominance above humans and rose above them. They were slaves but became the leaders." He even gives the exact date the robots turned rogue.

He claims that this happened on September 20, 3700. In a chilling warning, he even said the robots killed "more than 30 per cent of humanity." Robots across the world joined hands and coordinated their strikes through the internet. Humans could have gone extinct in this attack if they had found the nuclear launch codes, he says.

He even claims to have killed a robot and stolen its mechanical arm, which he shows off in the video. He says that even though it looks small, the arm can "divide you into a hundred pieces." The 11-minute, 42-second video was posted on the YouTube Channel ApexTV.

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Secret time travel operation

Mike says that he was part of a group of people who could time travel to any year. He says that he was involved in many secret operations, including one that had a time machine. Describing the "dramatic transformation during the fourth millennium", he says robots had taken over almost every aspect of human life by 3,000. Solar energy powered everything. Robots walked around looking like humans, while the real ones focused entirely on creative pursuits.

Robots turned into killing machines

The world population had dwindled to only about 3 billion people, while four million robots existed in this world. "They were walking in cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops," he says. There are two types of them - one for ordinary citizens (Fox units), and the stronger, more heavily armed robots for military use. "They are like killing machines," Mike says. The 'Fox' units performed hard labour and did not have the appearance of humans. They could be mass-produced in a short amount of time.

Robots wanted to create a world free of humans

The time traveller claims that the robots were intent on destroying the human race. He said he was one of the many humans who were part of special forces that fought against the robots in dangerous missions. The groups knew that he and a few others had travelled from the past and understood their purpose. They shared a single goal - preventing an apocalyptic war between humanity and artificial intelligence. However, the robots had access to advanced tech while humans only had laser weapons. The robots tracked down humans using signals transmitted from space.