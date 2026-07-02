/'Time traveller from 2118' makes bizarre claim, says commercial time travel will be available soon

A man wearing a latex human mask claims that he is a time traveller who was sent to 2118 by the CIA in the 1980s. He identifies himself as Alexander Smith and appeared on the popular YouTube conspiracy platform ApexTV. He has made several claims about future events the world will witness and about secret technologies that have been withheld from it. "The world as we know it will change a lot, and I feel it is beneficial to humanity to know not only about this change but also about the secret technologies being withheld from the public," he said.

According to the Daily Express, he wants to reveal everything he has experienced after showing a photograph from the year 2118. He says that everyone "deserves to know the truth" and that “it would be beneficial to the human race to know what is happening behind closed doors.”

Major war involving US, North Korea and Russia

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Smith says that in the future, most people will be living in towering metropolises equipped with Artificial Intelligence-based systems, with flying vehicles everywhere. His dire warning is linked to World War III. He says that in the next century, World War III will break out. There would be a "conflict of interest" between the United States and North Korea. “The conflict started off small; however, it soon spread, and Russia soon took the side of North Korea. Tensions began to escalate, and eventually missiles were fired.”

Conflict will erase borders

He doesn't say which places on Earth were struck by the missiles, but states that the results weren't desirable. But he claims that this conflict brings the world together. People will begin to appreciate life, he says, adding that it would inspire them not to harm their neighbour. "As a result of that, of the conflict, which some might describe as a Third World War, the world became a better place."