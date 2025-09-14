LOGIN
Who is Lance Twiggs? The alleged transgender partner of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 05:50 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 05:50 IST

The Roommate Connection
1 / 7

The Roommate Connection

Lance Twiggs, 22, reportedly lived with Tyler Robinson in St. George, Utah. After Robinson’s arrest in the Charlie Kirk shooting case, Twiggs’ name surfaced as the roommate who may have provided key information to law enforcement.

Reports of a ‘Transgender Partner’
2 / 7

Reports of a ‘Transgender Partner’

The New York Post reported that Robinson was living with a “transgender partner” transitioning from male to female. This person was said to be fully cooperating with investigators. While speculation points to Twiggs, authorities have not confirmed this identity.

FBI’s Evidence Trail
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

FBI’s Evidence Trail

Fox News reporter Brooke Singman said the FBI obtained texts and communications between Robinson and the roommate, which helped establish Robinson as the shooter. Twiggs’ cooperation is believed to have been critical in solidifying the case.

Trump and the ‘Trans Girlfriend’ Claim
4 / 7
(Photograph: FBI)

Trump and the ‘Trans Girlfriend’ Claim

Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt stated that former President Donald Trump told him Robinson had a “trans girlfriend.” This claim fuelled further speculation online, though it remains unverified officially.

Family’s Silence on Gender Identity
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Family’s Silence on Gender Identity

When asked by Daily Mail, Twiggs’ grandfather said he didn’t want to comment on whether Lance was transgender. Another family member described Twiggs as the “black sheep” of the family but refused to address rumors of a romantic relationship with Robinson.

Daily Mail vs. New York Post Reports
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Daily Mail vs. New York Post Reports

The Daily Mail reported Twiggs was the roommate who tipped off police but clarified it was still unclear if he was the “transgender partner” mentioned by New York Post. The lack of clarity has left the identity question unresolved.

Why It Matters in the Case
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why It Matters in the Case

The shooting took place right after Charlie Kirk spoke about transgender violence. If Robinson’s connection to a transgender partner is confirmed, it could deepen the political and cultural debate around the case. For now, Twiggs remains central, both as Robinson’s roommate and as the individual whose evidence allegedly led to his arrest.

