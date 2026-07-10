/Explosions near Iran's nuclear plant spark questions as US denies role

Southern Iran was rocked by a series of explosions on Thursday (July 9) as the country entered a third consecutive day of strikes, according to Iranian media reports, while US officials said American forces were not carrying out operations in the country.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported explosions in several locations, including Bushehr, Choghadak and the port city of Konarak. Ehsan Jahanian, deputy governor of Bushehr, confirmed that explosions had been heard in Bushehr and nearby Choghadak, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. He said authorities were still investigating whether the blasts were caused by Iranian air defence systems, an enemy projectile striking the area, or an enemy drone being intercepted.

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Mehr reported that two explosions were heard around Bushehr, home to Iran's only operational nuclear power plant, and nearby Choghadak. It did not provide details on the cause of the explosions or report any casualties or damage.

The agency also said three explosions were heard in Konarak, a port city on Iran's Makran coast. No immediate information was available on the cause of the blasts or any resulting damage. The reports came as Iran faced a third day of strikes following the latest escalation in fighting between the US and Iran.

Washington had previously acknowledged carrying out two rounds of strikes, saying they were launched in response to Iranian attacks on shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. However, US officials denied involvement in the latest reported explosions.