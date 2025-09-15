/'Was relating to Trump': What did Tyler Robinson's 'lover' REVEAL to police in interview video?

A police interview video of Lance Twiggs was played during Tyler Robinson's pre-trial hearing in Utah on Wednesday (July 8), giving jurors and the court a detailed account of what Twiggs said happened before and after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

The footage, recorded by Utah investigators in April 2026, was presented as prosecutors and defence lawyers continued to dispute the evidence that could be admitted at trial. According to the interview shown in court, Twiggs said Robinson left their home early on the day of the shooting before later directing him to a handwritten note.

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Lance Twiggs recalls day of Charlie Kirk's shooting

According to the police interview played in court, Twiggs told investigators he first met Robinson in 2023 after they became roommates, and that they later entered into a relationship. Twiggs said Robinson left home early on the morning of September 10, 2025, telling him he had a long work shift. He told investigators that he did not hear from Robinson again until about 11 pm, when Robinson instructed him to look beneath a keyboard for a handwritten note.

Court filings cited during the hearing stated that the note read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

What did Lance Twiggs tell investigators?

In the interview shown in court, Twiggs said Robinson returned home the following morning, appearing nervous and pacing around the house while avoiding detailed discussion about the shooting.

Twiggs told investigators that Robinson eventually admitted responsibility for Charlie Kirk's killing. According to the interview, Twiggs began crying and told Robinson he wished he had not carried out the shooting. He said Robinson replied that he intended to surrender to authorities.