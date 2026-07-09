/Ready to attack Iran for 'third time if necessary', says Israel amid new fighting between US and Tehran

Amid Iran-US tensions rising once again, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday (July 9) warned that his country was prepared to resume military campaign against Iran if needed. He vowed to carry out the attack "with even greater force".

Making the threat at a military ceremony Katz said, "The army is ready and on alert for a resumption of fighting, in order to regain air superiority and strike again... in Iran, to eliminate threats, including a third time if necessary."

"If we have to go back, we will go back, with even greater force," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke on the occasion and said Iran's military power had dwindled by the two previous military campaigns launched by Israel against Tehran.

"The Iranian axis is weaker than ever before, while Israel is stronger than ever before," he said and added, "We proved that the long arm of the Israeli Air Force can reach anywhere, from Yemen to Iran. Yet we must also acknowledge that the campaign is not over."

Iran-US tensions escalate again

Meanwhile, Iran-US tensions have escalated once again with the last 24 hours seeing attacks and counter-attacks as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) appears to be unravelling.

Iran's military launched a wave of retaliatory drone strikes targeting strategic US military infrastructure across Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. According to Iranian state media, the operation was executed in direct response to heavy American airstrikes carried out against Iranian positions earlier on Thursday.

In an official statement broadcast by state media, the Iranian army declared that the operation was part of an ongoing campaign against American military presence in West Asia. The military confirmed it deployed a large number of various kamikaze drones, also known as one-way attack drones, to strike high-value targets.