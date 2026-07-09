/'American citizenship is not for sale': Trump to seek Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 9) said he would immediately ask the US Supreme Court to rehear its ruling on birthright citizenship, arguing that the decision could lead to widespread abuse of the country's immigration system. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that signs and billboards were being displayed along the US southern border and in Mexico advertising birthright citizenship services, including offers for childbirth in the United States.

He alleged that the practice would allow individuals to obtain US citizenship for their children in exchange for payment, describing it as a "scam" that could generate billions of dollars illegally.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump further claimed that birthright citizenship would become the primary route to obtaining US citizenship, adding that family members would later be able to immigrate through family-based provisions.

"American citizenship is not for sale," Trump wrote, arguing that selling citizenship-related services amounted to a crime. He also criticised the Supreme Court's ruling, calling it a "miscarriage of justice" and saying it would "destroy America" unless the court changed its decision.

"I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY," Trump said in the post.