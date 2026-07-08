/US should use Iran’s weakness to secure tougher nuclear deal: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said Washington should use what she described as Iran's current economic and military weakness to negotiate a deal that completely dismantles Tehran's nuclear programme, while arguing that the current memorandum of understanding (MoU) was heading in the wrong direction.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday (July 7), Haley said the United States had not yet formally committed to the agreement and still had an opportunity to pursue tougher terms.

"The MoU is going in the wrong direction, but we haven't committed to the dotted line yet," Haley said, adding that Washington should seek a deal that fully eliminates Iran's nuclear programme.

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Her remarks came amid rapidly escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following a series of US military strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Axios, citing a US official, the American military carried out airstrikes on Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missile batteries, anti-ship cruise missile sites, drone launch facilities and port infrastructure near the strategic waterway.

The report said the strikes were launched after Iran resumed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz following the expiry of a one-week pause in hostilities agreed between Washington and Tehran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was intended to impose "heavy costs" for attacks on commercial vessels operating in an international waterway. The latest military action followed Washington's decision to revoke a waiver that had allowed the sale of Iranian oil, prompting a sharp response from Tehran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi accused the United States of violating Article 10 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding by withdrawing the waiver. In a post on X, he also alleged that Washington had repeatedly breached Articles 1 and 2 of the agreement through actions linked to Israel in Lebanon and what he described as threatening statements against Iran.