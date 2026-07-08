/Trump open to F-35 sale to Turkey; Netanyahu says it would 'destroy' Middle East power balance

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration will lift sanctions on Turkey and will soon decide whether to resume the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the country. He announced while meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara. The development marks a shift in Washington's position after it removed Turkey from the F-35 programme in 2019 following Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system. The United States also imposed sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA.

"We're going to be taking the sanctions off," Trump told reporters.

Sitting beside Erdogan, Trump also indicated that his administration was reviewing Turkey's request to acquire the advanced fighter aircraft.

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"That's a decision we're going to make… it's a great plane, the best plane by far, and it's certainly something we will consider," Trump said.

The announcement followed a lavish welcome for Trump in Turkey, where Ottoman warriors in suits of armour greeted him outside a marble palace as fighter jets flew overhead. Erdogan also personally received Trump at the airport, at times holding the US President by the arm after he stepped off the new Air Force One.

Netanyahu says F-35 sale would upset regional balance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed the possible sale of F 35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, warning that such a move would affect the balance of power in the Middle East.

"It would destroy the power balance in the Middle East, because Turkey, I think, has aggressive aspirations," Netanyahu told CNN in a televised interview, AFP reported.

"When you give them that power, you're going to see aggression in its wake," it added.

Turkey has long sought to rejoin the F-35 programme and pushed for the removal of US sanctions, which have strained relations and affected its defence projects. Netanyahu has previously opposed supplying the aircraft to Turkey, while Erdogan is hoping that his relationship with Trump will help secure the delivery of five F-35 jets, for which payment has already been made.