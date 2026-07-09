India has become one of the first countries to introduce Awiqli, the world's first once-a-week basal insulin approved for clinical use. The new treatment offers adults living with diabetes an alternative to daily basal insulin injections.

The launch comes at a time when India is dealing with one of the world's largest diabetes burdens. According to a Reuters report, more than 101 million people in the country are living with diabetes, while another 136 million are estimated to have prediabetes.

How is Awiqli different from existing insulin?

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Novo Nordisk said Awiqli, also known as insulin icodec, reduces the number of insulin injections from 365 a year to just 52. The company said it provides blood sugar control that is comparable to, or better than, existing daily basal insulin therapies.

Awiqli is a long-acting basal insulin that provides steady background insulin support throughout the week. Unlike conventional basal insulin, which requires one injection every 24 hours, Awiqli is injected once every week on the same day using a pre-filled pen device.

The injection is administered under the skin of the abdomen, thigh or upper arm. Doctors adjust the dose according to a patient's blood glucose levels.

People with Type 1 diabetes must use Awiqli together with short-acting insulin taken during mealtimes. People with Type 2 diabetes can use it on its own or along with other diabetes medicines, including rapid-acting insulin when needed.

The medicine contains insulin icodec, which binds to the blood protein albumin. This helps the insulin stay in the body for a longer period, allowing it to work for an entire week. It also helps move glucose from the bloodstream into cells, which lowers blood sugar levels.

According to Novo Nordisk, people in India begin insulin treatment an average of seven to nine years later than recommended because of the fear of injections, anticipated pain, treatment complexity and concerns about sticking to the treatment plan.

What is the price of Awiqli?

The 700-unit 1 ml FlexTouch pen has been priced at Rs 2,611, which works out to Rs 3.73 per unit. According to the company, this makes it around 30 to 40 per cent cheaper per unit than current daily basal insulin options.

Patients starting insulin therapy generally need about 10 units a day. With Awiqli, the same weekly requirement of about 70 units is delivered through a single injection instead of seven daily doses. At that dosage, the weekly insulin cost comes to about Rs 261.

The larger 2,100-unit 3 ml FlexTouch pen has been priced at Rs 7,833.