Tensions in the Persian Gulf reached a critical flashpoint on Thursday (July 9) as Iran's military launched a wave of retaliatory drone strikes targeting strategic US military infrastructure across Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. According to Iranian state media, the operation was executed in direct response to heavy American airstrikes carried out against Iranian positions earlier in the day.

In an official statement broadcast by state media, the Iranian army declared that the operation was part of an ongoing campaign against American military presence in West Asia. The military confirmed it deployed a large number of various kamikaze drones, also known as one-way attack drones, to strike high-value targets. Among the assets allegedly hit were a Patriot missile interceptor defence system stationed in Kuwait, a vital satellite early-warning installation in Qatar, and strategic military fuel storage tanks in Bahrain.

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) separately confirmed that its aerospace and naval forces joined the assault, specifically targeting infrastructure in major American hubs, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, as well as Naval Support Activity Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. The IRGC characterised the installations as "colonial bases" and warned Washington that any subsequent aggression would expand the scope of Iranian retaliation to other American facilities throughout the region.

The escalating conflict follows a massive round of localised US airstrikes that hit approximately 90 military targets along Iran's coastline. US Central Command stated those operations were designed to degrade Tehran's capability to threaten international shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.