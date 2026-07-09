/'Iran called, they want to make a deal so badly,’ says Trump after fresh US strikes

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 9) claimed that Iran had reached out to the United States seeking negotiations following Washington's latest military offensive, saying Tehran was "begging for a deal" while questioning whether it could be trusted to honour any future agreement.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said Iran had contacted the US after the latest round of American strikes. "Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they are worthy. I don't know if they are going to honour the deal. That's the problem," Trump said.

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The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following the latest US military offensive against Iran. Trump also defended the US response, arguing that Washington had reacted with significantly greater force than Tehran.

"We just hit them very hard, and I say we hit them 20 to 1. Every time they hit us, we're going to hit them 20. When they hit, we hit back much harder," he said.