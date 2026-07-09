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'Iran called, they want to make a deal so badly,’ says Trump after fresh US strikes

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:57 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:57 IST
'Iran called, they want to make a deal so badly,’ says Trump after fresh US strikes

File image of Donald Trump for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

President Trump claimed Iran is urgently seeking negotiations following forceful US retaliatory strikes, stating they want a deal "badly," though he questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to honour it.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 9) claimed that Iran had reached out to the United States seeking negotiations following Washington's latest military offensive, saying Tehran was "begging for a deal" while questioning whether it could be trusted to honour any future agreement.

Also read: US launches fresh strikes on Iran after Trump claims conflict will end ‘very quickly

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said Iran had contacted the US after the latest round of American strikes. "Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they are worthy. I don't know if they are going to honour the deal. That's the problem," Trump said.

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Also read: ‘It will get much worse’: Trump threatens stronger US bombing if Iran attacks ships again

The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following the latest US military offensive against Iran. Trump also defended the US response, arguing that Washington had reacted with significantly greater force than Tehran.

"We just hit them very hard, and I say we hit them 20 to 1. Every time they hit us, we're going to hit them 20. When they hit, we hit back much harder," he said.

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Also read: 'American citizenship is not for sale': Trump to seek Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship

The US president did not provide details about the reported outreach from Iran or whether any formal negotiations were underway. Tehran has not publicly responded to Trump's claims. His comments follow the latest escalation in the conflict, with the United States carrying out fresh strikes against Iranian targets as both sides exchanged threats over recent attacks.

Also read: ‘Italy will not join military action against Iran’: Meloni reaffirms ‘very clear line’ on Tehran conflict

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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