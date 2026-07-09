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‘It will get much worse’: Trump threatens stronger US bombing if Iran attacks ships again

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:48 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:50 IST
‘It will get much worse’: Trump threatens stronger US bombing if Iran attacks ships again

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Trump warned Iran of intensifying military strikes if ship attacks continue, following fresh US retaliatory bombings across Iran's southern coast and subsequent Iranian threats of severe punishment.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 9) warned that American military strikes on Iran would intensify if Tehran continued attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as fresh explosions were reported across Iran's southern coast following new US strikes. In a post on social media, Trump said the latest US action was retaliation for what he described as Iran's attack on commercial vessels a day earlier.

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"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump wrote, alongside an image appearing to show a bombing at a site in Iran.

The warning came as Iranian state media reported multiple explosions along the country's southern coastline. According to the official IRNA news agency, warplanes were heard over Kish Island, while blasts rocked the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Chabahar. Parts of Chabahar also experienced a power outage following the strikes.

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The latest attacks marked another escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran after the US launched a fresh round of military operations targeting Iran. Iran responded with a warning of retaliation. Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran would respond forcefully to what he called the "aggressor enemy" and its allies.

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In a statement carried by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its Telegram channel, Rezaei said those responsible would face "severe punishment."

Also read: US launches fresh strikes on Iran after Trump claims conflict will end ‘very quickly

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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