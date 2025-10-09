/US launches fresh strikes on Iran after Trump claims conflict will end ‘very quickly

Explosions were reported across several parts of Iran on Thursday (July 9) after the United States launched a second consecutive night of military strikes, hours after US President Donald Trump said the latest flare-up with Tehran would end "very quickly".

According to Iranian state media, explosions were heard in Sirik and the southern port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province. Blasts were also reported on Lavan Island, Chabahar and Sirik Island.

The reported strikes came shortly after Trump said he did not expect the conflict with Iran to continue for long, saying it would end "very quickly".

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The US military later confirmed the fresh strikes. In a statement posted on X, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had carried out additional operations against Iranian targets.

CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted "to further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. "The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," the command said.