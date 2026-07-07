/WATCH: Iran's Pezeshkian meets with 'Death to compromiser' chants at Khamenei funeral amid talks with US

Hardline supporters of Iran's Islamic Republic chanted “death to compromiser” at President Masoud Pezeshkian as he attended the funeral of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday (July 6), according to videos shared on social media, highlighting divisions over diplomacy with the US. The chants came as senior Iranian leaders used the funeral procession to issue fresh warnings against the United States and Israel following Khamenei's killing.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed that those responsible for Khamenei's death would be punished, saying the “final step of revenge” would come through the “liberation of Jerusalem”.

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In a message marking the funeral procession in Tehran, Ghalibaf said Iranians had spent the past four months chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” while demanding retaliation against those he described as “the killers of our martyred imam”.

“The aggressors against Islamic Iran and the killers of the martyrs of this land, especially the leader of the ummah, will pay for their actions,” he said.

Separately, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned US President Donald Trump to address the Iranian people “with respect” or face a response “in another language”.

His remarks came after Trump said Washington was “close to maybe making a deal” with Iran but warned that the US would “finish the job” if an agreement was not reached. “I say to the delusional president of the US, who today threatened 91 million Iranians: Speak to the Iranian people with respect, or we will respond to you in another language,” Zolghadr said.

He added that Trump had previously used similar threats against Iran's “several-thousand-year-old civilisation”, claiming the outcome for Washington had been “defeat, desperation and requests for negotiations and a ceasefire”.