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‘We’ll complete the mission’: Trump warns Iran to agree to deal amid ongoing peace talks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:34 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:38 IST
‘We’ll complete the mission’: Trump warns Iran to agree to deal amid ongoing peace talks

File photo for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump urged Iran to accept a comprehensive deal, asserting that Washington secured concessions and will take control of Iran’s highly enriched uranium while seeking no regime change.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran must agree to a deal with Washington that will “complete the mission”, even as diplomatic negotiations between the two countries continue. Speaking amid ongoing efforts to settle, Trump said the United States would emerge victorious regardless of whether an agreement is reached.

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“We will win,” Trump said, adding that he would prefer a negotiated outcome because he does not want to harm Iran’s population of around 91 million people.

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In a series of remarks, Trump claimed that the United States had already secured concessions from Tehran and said Iran must honour those commitments. He also stated that Washington would take control of Iran’s highly enriched uranium as part of any agreement.

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Trump further claimed that oil prices had fallen to levels below those seen before the recent escalation with Iran, attributing the decline to what he described as an “epic wrath process” against the Islamic Republic.

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Despite the warning, Trump said he was not seeking regime change in Iran and reiterated that his preferred outcome remained a negotiated settlement.

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His remarks come as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme and the risk of further military escalation remaining central to the talks.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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