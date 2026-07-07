/‘We’ll complete the mission’: Trump warns Iran to agree to deal amid ongoing peace talks

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran must agree to a deal with Washington that will “complete the mission”, even as diplomatic negotiations between the two countries continue. Speaking amid ongoing efforts to settle, Trump said the United States would emerge victorious regardless of whether an agreement is reached.

“We will win,” Trump said, adding that he would prefer a negotiated outcome because he does not want to harm Iran’s population of around 91 million people.

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In a series of remarks, Trump claimed that the United States had already secured concessions from Tehran and said Iran must honour those commitments. He also stated that Washington would take control of Iran’s highly enriched uranium as part of any agreement.

Trump further claimed that oil prices had fallen to levels below those seen before the recent escalation with Iran, attributing the decline to what he described as an “epic wrath process” against the Islamic Republic.

Despite the warning, Trump said he was not seeking regime change in Iran and reiterated that his preferred outcome remained a negotiated settlement.