/Flattery or strategy? Behind the ‘daddy issues’ critique of NATO chief’s Trump diplomacy

Ahead of the Ankara summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Washington to present a gold-lettered display praising Donald Trump’s leadership. This move highlighted increased European defence spending driven by Trump's pressure. It formed part of Rutte's ongoing flattery strategy to manage the volatile US president during multiple crises. In the Oval Office, Rutte publicly hailed Trump as the leader of the free world. In response, Trump warmly called Rutte a great leader, suggesting meetings wouldn't be happening under anyone else. While Trump has clashed with other European counterparts like Germany's Friedrich Merz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Rutte, known as a "Trump whisperer," has maintained their connection because the stakes for NATO are incredibly high.

A year prior, at a summit in The Hague, Rutte achieved a major victory by getting leaders to agree to Trump's demand of committing 5% of GDP to defence spending. Rutte even likened Trump to a "daddy" regarding his handling of Iran and Israel. However, challenges continued. When Trump later demanded Greenland from Denmark, threatening NATO’s stability, Rutte negotiated a compromise. Later, after European allies restricted access to US bases following an attack on Iran, Trump threatened a US withdrawal from NATO. Rutte travelled to Washington for a difficult meeting, which successfully toned down Trump’s rhetoric.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Behind the scenes, Rutte is appreciated for his optimism and lack of ego. Because he is not seeking elected office, he is willing to do whatever it takes to appease Trump. Diplomatic officials view him as highly capable, though they recognise his strategy has limits.