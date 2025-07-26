/Donald Trump thanks FIFA after Folarin Balogun ban suspended, cleared for Belgium showdown

President Donald Trump praised FIFA on Sunday (July 5) after the governing body suspended Folarin Balogun's one-match ban, allowing the United States striker to feature in Monday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium. Balogun had been due to miss the knockout fixture after receiving a straight red card during the USA's 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The dismissal came after a VAR review determined that Balogun had stepped on the foot of Tarik Muharemovic.

Under FIFA regulations, a straight red card normally carries an automatic one-match suspension that cannot be appealed by the player's team. However, FIFA announced on Sunday that the suspension would instead be placed on hold for a probationary period of one year. The organisation did not provide a detailed explanation for the decision. Reacting to the development, Trump posted on Truth Social: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

Balogun has played a pivotal role in the United States' World Cup campaign, scoring three goals in the tournament, including a brace in the opening victory over Paraguay. His availability is expected to strengthen the USA's attack against Belgium in Seattle.

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US head coach Mauricio Pochettino had previously criticized the red card decision, arguing that Balogun's challenge did not warrant a dismissal. Pochettino said Balogun should ‘never’ have received a red card for the incident, insisting his player had simply been "fighting for the ball" and the contact was not intentional.

Spain vs Portugal Photograph: (WION)

He also said at the time that it 'should be fair' to appeal the decision. After learning from a FIFA spokesperson that the suspension could not be appealed under the existing rules, Pochettino acknowledged that he would need to consider "different options" for his attacking lineup against Belgium. Speaking before FIFA's latest decision, Balogun accepted the initial punishment. He told reporters on Friday the red card ban was ‘something I have to just accept’ and that he was focused on simply supporting his teammates from the stands.

FIFA confirmed that its disciplinary committee approved the suspension of the sanction. The governing body said, “In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.” It further added, "If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

The decision follows a previous case involving Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a three-match suspension after being sent off for an elbow against Ireland during World Cup qualifying. FIFA later suspended two of those three matches, enabling Ronaldo to participate earlier than originally expected. The ruling was welcomed by members of the US squad ahead of the Belgium encounter.

Christian Pulisic said, “Obviously for us it gives us a boost.” US Soccer also issued an official statement following FIFA's decision, "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow."