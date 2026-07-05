/Trump holds 90 mins 'frank' phone call with Putin over Ukraine war: End of hostilities soon?

Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump held a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Kremlin describing it as a "frank" discussion on the Ukraine war. Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the NATO summit, as fresh diplomatic efforts continue.
Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.