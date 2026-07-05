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Trump holds 90 mins 'frank' phone call with Putin over Ukraine war: End of hostilities soon?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:38 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:38 IST
Trump holds 90 mins 'frank' phone call with Putin over Ukraine war: End of hostilities soon?

US President Donald Trump held a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump held a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Kremlin describing it as a "frank" discussion on the Ukraine war. Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the NATO summit, as fresh diplomatic efforts continue.

Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered ‌to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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