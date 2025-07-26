/After 18 years, Hamas offers to hand over power in Gaza to US-backed administration. Know details

Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced its intention to hand over governing authority in Gaza after nearly two decades in power, inviting a US-backed interim administration to assume control of the Palestinian territory. In a statement issued on Monday (July 6), the group said it was prepared to transfer governance and security responsibilities as part of a political transition. However, it stopped short of committing to disarmament, a key demand repeatedly made by Israel and the US.

The proposed successor, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), was established in January under a US-brokered ceasefire arrangement. However, the body has been unable to enter Gaza after Israel blocked its deployment, raising questions over when any transfer of power could take place.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mohammed al-Farra, head of Hamas' administration in Gaza, announced his resignation and confirmed that preparations had been completed for the handover. "After I have ensured that all necessary preparations have been completed for the handover of the governmental system in the Gaza Strip, I hereby tender my resignation from my positions as chairman of the governmental work follow-up committee in the Gaza Strip and chairman of the governmental emergency committee," al-Farra said in a statement.