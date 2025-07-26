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After 18 years, Hamas offers to hand over power in Gaza to US-backed administration. Know details

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 24:26 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 24:28 IST
After 18 years, Hamas offers to hand over power in Gaza to US-backed administration. Know details

Image for representation only Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Hamas announced plans to transfer Gaza’s governing authority to a US-backed interim administration, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, though it has not committed to disarming.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced its intention to hand over governing authority in Gaza after nearly two decades in power, inviting a US-backed interim administration to assume control of the Palestinian territory. In a statement issued on Monday (July 6), the group said it was prepared to transfer governance and security responsibilities as part of a political transition. However, it stopped short of committing to disarmament, a key demand repeatedly made by Israel and the US.

The proposed successor, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), was established in January under a US-brokered ceasefire arrangement. However, the body has been unable to enter Gaza after Israel blocked its deployment, raising questions over when any transfer of power could take place.

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Mohammed al-Farra, head of Hamas' administration in Gaza, announced his resignation and confirmed that preparations had been completed for the handover. "After I have ensured that all necessary preparations have been completed for the handover of the governmental system in the Gaza Strip, I hereby tender my resignation from my positions as chairman of the governmental work follow-up committee in the Gaza Strip and chairman of the governmental emergency committee," al-Farra said in a statement.

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He indicated that while Hamas would immediately end its political management of Gaza's administration, civil servants and public employees would continue carrying out their duties in a professional capacity until the NCAG can assume control. It remains unclear whether the announcement will contribute to strengthening the only partially observed ceasefire in Gaza or improve conditions in the territory, where a humanitarian crisis continues.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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