/Airport, warships, visas and more: Trump's name added to at least 5 US government initiatives

US President Donald Trump's name is appearing on an expanding list of public institutions and government initiatives during his second term, with Florida's Palm Beach International Airport becoming the latest facility to be renamed in his honour. The airport officially adopted the name Trump International Airport on Thursday (July 9) after legislation approving the change was signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March.

According to Reuters, the airport's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identifier has also been changed from PBI to DJT, reflecting Trump's initials. The renaming adds the airport to a growing list of government-backed projects and programmes that have adopted Trump's name since he returned to the White House last year.

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According to Reuters, Trump's name has been attached to a planned class of US Navy warships, a proposed visa programme for wealthy foreign investors, a government-run prescription drug website and federal savings accounts for children.

The Trump administration has also sought to reshape several institutions in Washington. His name was added to the United States Institute of Peace building, although a proposal to rename the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts after him was rejected by the courts.