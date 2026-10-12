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Reports: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is being moved to safe locations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 21:51 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 21:51 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is shuttling between heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers amid escalating drone and missile attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Saudi Arabia.

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