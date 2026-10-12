/Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorm: Temperature drops to around 20 degrees celsius

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 13:36 IST
Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures to around 20°C. The sudden change in weather brought relief from warmer conditions across the national capital and neighbouring areas.
The rain and thunderstorms affected several parts of Delhi-NCR, creating cooler conditions and changing the morning commute. Residents experienced a noticeable dip in temperature as the region witnessed a spell of wet and stormy weather.