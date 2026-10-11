/Cordelia cruises unveils second ship | drone formations depict Mumbai, India & the new ship

Mumbai welcomed a new addition to India’s cruise industry as Cordelia Sky, the second ship in the Cordelia Cruises fleet, arrived in the city, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and its vision to make cruising more accessible to Indian travellers. The arrival of Cordelia Sky comes five years after Cordelia Cruises began its journey in India with its first ship, Cordelia Empress. With Cordelia Sky, the journey is just as special as the destination. Get ready for a cruise experience filled with fun, relaxation, and unforgettable moments! Know more: https://www.cordeliacruises.com/cordelia-sky