/World’s richest cities: Top cities ranked by GDP per capita

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:06 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:06 IST
GDP per person offers a different perspective on urban economic strength than the overall size of a city’s economy. The metric measures how much economic output a city generates relative to its population, highlighting places with especially high levels of production per resident. This next news in numbers report ranks the top cities by GDP per person among those featured in the 2026 global cities index published by Oxford economics.