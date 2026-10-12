/Cordelia Cruise Launch: Mumbai lights up for the launch of Cordelia Sky!

Mumbai witnessed a spectacular sight as 1500 drones lit up the night sky above Mahalaxmi Racecourse to celebrate the launch of Cordelia Sky! From stunning aerial formations to a larger-than-life display of the ship, the evening marked a special milestone in Cordelia Cruises’ journey. With a second ship joining the fleet, more destinations and exciting cruise experiences are now on the horizon. Explore more: https://www.cordeliacruises.com/cordelia-sky