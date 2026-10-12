/Nepal flash floods swept away homes, five missing

Nepal Flood Horror: Flash floods have struck central Nepal, leaving five people missing after a landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha district. At least 82 people, including nine foreign nationals, have been rescued from the affected areas. The floods swept away around 12 houses and two suspension bridges, while a highway bridge and a hydroelectric project camp also suffered damage. Authorities have urged residents across five districts to evacuate to safer locations as army and police teams continue rescue operations and monitor the situation.