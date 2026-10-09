/L-G VK Saxena flags off snow leopard wildlife safari

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 23:06 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 23:06 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, V.K. Saxena, has flagged off a snow leopard wildlife safari, highlighting efforts to promote wildlife tourism and conservation in the region. Known for its rugged mountains and unique high-altitude ecosystem, Ladakh is an important habitat for the elusive snow leopard. The initiative aims to bring attention to the region’s rich biodiversity while encouraging responsible tourism and supporting conservation efforts.