/VIDEO: Houthi's strike Riyadh's King Khalid International airport as passengers wait for flights

Another attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport by Houthis killed one person and injured11. It also led to a fire in one of its passenger halls, said Saudi civil aviation authorities on Sunday. The man who was killed in the attack was a Pakistani resident, said the ministry in a statement on X.

The Houthis claimed responsibility of the attack and warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace. The group said they had targeted the airport with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones in the past 24 hours.

They also attacked oil facilities and Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, their military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree said.

Earlier Houthi attack on airport

The fresh attack comes a day after 13 people, including an Indian, were killed in a strike on the airport by the Yemeni group.

The attack on Saturday, Oct 10, killed at least 13 people. The dead include four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Sudan and the Palestinian territories, besides the Indian, who hailed from Hyderabad and was travelling with his family for the Umrah pilgrimage.

A video of that attack surfaced online and gone viral. In the clip one can see people, including Umrah pilgrims waiting for their flights when a projectile strikes the airport, sending people scrambling for their lives. The parts of the roof also appears to cave in.