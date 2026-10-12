/Flooding hits Long Beach: Thousands without power as storms hit California

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 13:51 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 13:51 IST
Flooding Hits Long Beach: Powerful storms have battered parts of California, causing flooding and leaving thousands of residents without electricity. The severe weather has disrupted daily life, raised concerns over public safety and put local communities on alert.
Emergency crews are monitoring the situation as residents deal with the impact of heavy rainfall, flooded streets and power outages. Authorities are urging people to remain cautious and follow local safety advisories as the storm conditions continue.