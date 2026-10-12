/Bike fire burns 172 acres in California, Evacuation alert issued as wildfire spreads

The Bike Fire has burned 172 acres in California, prompting evacuation alerts as the wildfire continues to spread. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze as authorities monitor conditions and assess the potential threat to nearby communities. Residents in at-risk areas are being urged to stay alert, follow official evacuation instructions and prepare for possible changes as the fire develops. The incident highlights the ongoing threat of wildfires in California and the challenges faced by emergency crews battling the flames.