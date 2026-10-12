/Rare Apple-1 computer could fetch $800,000 at auction

One of Apple's earliest computers is heading to auction, with a rare Apple-1 expected to fetch up to $800,000. Bought by its original owner in 1976, the machine is signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and comes with a letter signed by Steve Jobs. With fewer than 75 verified Apple-1 computers believed to survive today, the working machine offers a glimpse into the early days of personal computing, when buyers still had to add their own monitor, keyboard, power supply and case. As Apple marks 50 years, we look at the history behind one of its most important early computers and why collectors are willing to pay so much for it.