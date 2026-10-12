/ICC penalises West Indies duo Powell, Rutherford for Code of Conduct breach

Two West Indies cricketers, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford, have received one demerit point each from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their behaviour during the second T20I against India in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). According to an ICC statement, Powell was penalised for hitting the ball away with his bat after getting dismissed by Mayank Yadav in the sixth over and was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with the misuse of cricket equipment.

Rutherford, meanwhile, was punished for showing dissent towards the umpire. The left-handed batter angrily reacted in the 13th over after a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate. He breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers disagreement with an umpire’s decision.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the penalties proposed by match referee Prakash Bhatt. As a result, no formal hearings were required.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct can result in an official warning, a fine of up to 50 per cent of the match fee and one or two demerit points.

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Despite the incident, Rutherford impressed with the bat, scoring 84 off just 37 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes. He also shared a 120-run fourth-wicket partnership off 54 balls with captain Shai Hope, who remained unbeaten on 102 off 45 deliveries.

Rutherford was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav before he could complete his century, but his innings helped put West Indies in a strong position to chase the target.

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