/Mumbai Indians sign Tara Norris in trade deal with UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed USA left-arm fast bowler Tara Norris from UP Warriorz (UPW) through a trade for her base price of INR 10 lakh ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. Norris previously played for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL season in 2023 and made history by becoming the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the tournament. She achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium, finishing with figures of 5 for 29.

UP Warriorz picked Norris at the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season. However, she later pulled out of the tournament to play for the USA in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Her arrival gives Mumbai Indians more flexibility in team selection. Since players from Associate nations are exempt from the regular overseas-player limit, MI can field five overseas players in their playing XI.

The move will also see Norris return to an MI franchise after representing MI London in The Hundred earlier this year. She played six matches for the team, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.83.

Norris will reunite with MI’s new head coach Luke Williams. The two previously worked together at Southern Brave during the 2021 edition of The Hundred, when Williams was an assistant coach to Charlotte Edwards.

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Apart from Norris, Mumbai Indians have several pace-bowling options, including Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey.