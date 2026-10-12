/Trump defends Russian diesel deal amid bipartisan backlash over fuel prices

US President Donald Trump on Monday defended the deal with Russia to permit the country’s diesel into the US and global marketplace following bipartisan backlash. Trump claimed that the move was important to bring down diesel prices in the US, which was jeopardising Republican chances in the November 3 mid-term elections.

"The European Union paid Russia 250 Billion Dollars for Energy, and the Fake News Media doesn't want to get near that story," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I made the right choice for ⁠the American People — ALWAYS, AMERICA FIRST! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump said in a ​social media post.

Trump's comment comes after six senators from both Republicans and Democrats demanded that his administration reverse a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply diesel to the US and global markets.

Fuel prices have shot up since the US-Israel launched a campaign of regime change against Iran. Though Trump denies regime change was the goal and blames Ukraine's attacks on Russian ​oil refineries as a leading factor.

"We should ‌be ⁠tightening sanctions further, not undercutting them by allowing the import of Russian diesel and risking erasing our leverage, damaging our credibility with allies, and emboldening our adversaries," said Republican Senator Jerry Moran in a social media post.

Trump on Friday announced that Russia would immediately provide more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tons in November.

"Everybody understands that the prices of ​diesel — it doesn't depend on our attacks on diesel in Russia. Everybody understands that it depends on ​the blocking... the Strait of Hormuz," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.