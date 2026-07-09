/Video | Inside Khamenei's damaged home after the US-Israeli strike

Iranian State Media on Thursday released the first-ever footage of the damaged home of the Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the US-Israeli strike on February 28, 2026. The footage showed extensive damage within the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, the main hall within the Tehran compound where the Supreme Leader regularly held meetings and delivered public sermons. The release of the footage coincides with his burial after a multiday-long funeral ceremony. The 35-second-long footage reveals collapsed structures, warped beams, and debris scattered across the hall.
While high-resolution satellite imagery confirming major craters and smoke plumes at the fortified Beyt-e Rahbari complex emerged shortly after the February strikes with bunker-busters, Iranian leaders kept the ground-level footage classified for months. This release comes along with the end of mourning of Khamenei's death as his coffin was flown away from Iraq after passing through Shia holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, drawing millions of mourners to his final resting place near the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. Crowds of mourners continue the convoy carrying the coffin of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before he is buried at the Shrine of Imam Reza, Iran’s most revered place of worship.
The US and Iran have resumed hostilities after US President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was "over." These latest attacks were launched by the US in response to Iran targeting three cargo ships in transit. In the two days, the US have struck over 170 targets and killed 14 people and wounded 78. Three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have also been killed. Analysts suggest that there were very few indications that both sides ever wanted to honour the agreement and have used the pause to strengthen their respective positions.