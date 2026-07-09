/Video | Inside Khamenei's damaged home after the US-Israeli strike

Iranian State Media on Thursday released the first-ever footage of the damaged home of the Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the US-Israeli strike on February 28, 2026. The footage showed extensive damage within the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, the main hall within the Tehran compound where the Supreme Leader regularly held meetings and delivered public sermons. The release of the footage coincides with his burial after a multiday-long funeral ceremony. The 35-second-long footage reveals collapsed structures, warped beams, and debris scattered across the hall.

While high-resolution satellite imagery confirming major craters and smoke plumes at the fortified Beyt-e Rahbari complex emerged shortly after the February strikes with bunker-busters, Iranian leaders kept the ground-level footage classified for months. This release comes along with the end of mourning of Khamenei's death as his coffin was flown away from Iraq after passing through Shia holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, drawing millions of mourners to his final resting place near the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. Crowds of mourners continue the convoy carrying the coffin of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before he is buried at the Shrine of Imam Reza, Iran’s most revered place of worship.

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