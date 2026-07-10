/Trump calls Iran 'Japan' & Zelensky 'Putin' at NATO summit

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump drew attention at the NATO Summit after a series of verbal slips during public interactions. Among the most discussed moments was a remark in which he appeared to refer to Iran as the "Islamic Republic of Japan." The comments quickly sparked reactions across social media and political circles, overshadowing parts of the summit's agenda. Here's a closer look at the remarks, the reactions they generated, and the broader discussion surrounding high-profile political gaffes.