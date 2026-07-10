/Trump updates Netanyahu on US 'moves in Gulf' as they discuss regional coordination

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday (July 9) and agreed to continue close coordination between their countries across a range of issues, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said Trump briefed the Israeli leader on US "moves in the Gulf" during what it described as ongoing contact between the two leaders. The call came after Iran reported fresh American strikes.

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"As part of the continuous contact" between the two leaders, "President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf," Netanyahu's office said in a post on the social media platform X.

The statement did not provide further details about the US operations discussed during the call.

According to Netanyahu's office, the Israeli prime minister also raised concerns over what it described as the increasingly severe rhetoric by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials against Israel's existence.