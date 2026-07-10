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Trump updates Netanyahu on US 'moves in Gulf' as they discuss regional coordination

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 03:14 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:14 IST
Trump updates Netanyahu on US 'moves in Gulf' as they discuss regional coordination

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

President Donald Trump briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on recent US military moves in the Gulf amid rising Middle East tensions, while Netanyahu voiced security concerns regarding Turkey.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday (July 9) and agreed to continue close coordination between their countries across a range of issues, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

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In a statement, Netanyahu's office said Trump briefed the Israeli leader on US "moves in the Gulf" during what it described as ongoing contact between the two leaders. The call came after Iran reported fresh American strikes.

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"As part of the continuous contact" between the two leaders, "President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf," Netanyahu's office said in a post on the social media platform X.

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The statement did not provide further details about the US operations discussed during the call.

According to Netanyahu's office, the Israeli prime minister also raised concerns over what it described as the increasingly severe rhetoric by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials against Israel's existence.

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Netanyahu further stressed what his office called the need for security zones along Israel's borders, although no additional details were provided on the proposal. The conversation took place amid heightened regional tensions following reports of fresh US military action and continued instability across West Asia. Neither the White House nor President Trump immediately issued a separate readout of the call.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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