/Trump demands Greenland again. Why the frozen island considered strategically important for global security? WION Decodes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 8) insisted he still wanted Greenland, as NATO leaders met for their summit in Ankara. Once again putting the frozen island at the centre of transatlantic politics, he said the United States should control the Arctic island because it is important for global security. "Greenland is a big problem for us," he told reporters, saying it was "very important for the United States, but it's not important for Denmark".

"We need it for protection of the world, not just the United States.. It doesn't help Denmark, but it helps us."

Denmark and Greenland have pushed back hard, saying the territory is "not for sale". The European Union, meanwhile, said that "decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenlanders and Danes". But, why is everyone obsessed with the frozen island? WION Decodes.

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Why Greenland matters strategically

Greenland sits between North America and Europe, which gives it military value. The island also serves as a critical gateway to the Arctic Ocean.

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The US already operates Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) there, and the Space Force says the base’s early-warning radar is used to detect incoming sea-launched and intercontinental ballistic missile threats over the Arctic. That makes Greenland a key part of America’s northern security footprint.

The island’s importance is also growing as Russia expands its Arctic military presence and China pushes harder in the region too. Notably, China has now declared itself a "near-Arctic state."

Reuters has reported that Trump is arguing the US needs control of Greenland because of Chinese and Russian activity near the territory, while AP notes that the island’s location above the Arctic Circle and near emerging sea routes adds to its strategic weight.

What Washington wants from Greenland

The US is not just looking at military geography. Greenland is also attractive because of its rare earths and other critical minerals, which matter for defence systems, electric vehicles and advanced technology supply chains. As the ice melts, new Arctic shipping routes are also opening up, which increases the island’s value for trade and logistics.

Trump has repeatedly framed the issue as a national security question, saying Greenland is necessary for protection. Reuters has also reported that US officials are still talking with Denmark and Greenland about enhanced security arrangements, even as the idea of US control remains off the table for Copenhagen and Nuuk.

Why Denmark and Greenland are pushing back

Greenland’s leadership has made one thing clear: it is not for sale. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has rejected Trump’s renewed push, while Danish leaders say Greenland’s future must be decided through sovereignty and democratic self-determination, not by transfer or purchase. Denmark has also signalled it is open to deeper security cooperation, but not ownership.

Could this affect NATO?

Yes, and that is what makes the issue so delicate. Pressure from Washington risks straining relations with Denmark, another NATO member, at a time when the alliance is trying to present unity on Ukraine and the wider security picture. Notably, divisions among NATO allies could be exploited by Russia and China to expand their strategic and economic influence in the Arctic, challenging Western security interests.