/Blood bags, bombs, and expected betrayal? Report reveals how Denmark prepped for US invasion of Greenland after Trump threat

Denmark spent January preparing for a military invasion—not from Russia, but from its closest ally, the United States. Following Donald Trump’s threat to take Greenland "the hard way," Danish elite soldiers were reportedly flown to the Arctic carrying bags of blood. Here's all we know.
Denmark reportedly spent January 2026 preparing for a potential military invasion—not from Russia, but from its closest ally, the United States. Following Donald Trump’s threat to take Greenland "the hard way," Danish elite soldiers were reportedly flown to the Arctic territory carrying bags of blood for casualties and explosives to sabotage runways in Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq. Citing sources, reports revealed that a secret "European Shield" of French, German, and Nordic troops was rapidly deployed to the North Atlantic to force Washington into a "hostile action" against multiple allies if it attempted an occupation. Here's what we know.
Amid Trump's threats to take control of the Arctic island, Denmark, it turns out, was not taking any chances. In January, as tensions spiked over Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about taking over Greenland, Copenhagen reportedly quietly began preparing for a possible attack by the United States.
According to Danish public broadcaster DR, soldiers were flown to the Arctic island, and they carried more than just routine supplies. They brought explosives. They brought blood.
The reported plan focused on two key locations: Nuuk, the capital, and Kangerlussuaq, a small but strategically vital town to the north. Citing sources from across the Danish government, authorities and intelligence services in Denmark, France and Germany, DR reports that amid Trump's threats, the plan was simple and stark. If it came to it, Danish soldiers would blow up their own runways to prevent US aircraft from landing in the event of an invasion.
Danish forces, as per the report, also carried blood supplies from national banks with them. This was not a symbolic move. The logic was that if fighting broke out, casualties would happen, and blood for transfusion might be needed.
Much of this planning appears to have accelerated after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to reports. The US attack on Venezuela on January 3 was purportedly the turning point. Trump's statement the next day that the US needed Greenland “very badly,” also fanned fears that military force was still on the table.
Copenhagen did not act alone. Behind the scenes, Denmark reached out to European partners, adds the report. This led to an advance command of Danish, French, German, Norwegian and Swedish soldiers being sent to Greenland, followed by a main force including elite soldiers. Danish fighter planes and a French naval vessel were also repositioned in the direction of the North Atlantic. The strategy was deliberate and aimed to fill the island with as many nationalities of soldiers as possible to force the US to take a significant hostile action if it were to occupy Greenland. "We have not been in such a situation since April 1940," one Danish defence source told DR, a reference to the Nazi invasion of Denmark.
Despite the shocking claims, there has been no official confirmation. Denmark’s defence ministry, along with officials in Greenland, is yet to issue a statement.