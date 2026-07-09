/Watch: Over 900 snakes slither through China floodwaters; Typhoon Maysak unleashes venomous cobras - one bitten

Severe flooding in southern China triggered by Typhoon Maysak has triggered a unique emergency in Guangxi: an estimated 800 to 900 snakes have escaped into local villages after floodwaters destroyed a breeding facility in Hengzhou city. Social media is flooded with videos of the reptiles poking their heads above the floodwater, posing a fresh problem for residents battling the natural tragedy.
Poisonous snakes among the escaped reptiles
Reports suggest that among the estimated 900 escaped snakes are highly poisonous snakes like cobras. Local officials have confirmed that the escaped reptiles mainly comprise three species commonly raised in the region for traditional medicine and leather production. These are - Monocled Cobras (venomous), King Rat Snakes (non-venomous), and Water Snakes (non-venomous).
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The shocking incident occurred in Dengwei Village (Yunbiao Township) after heavy rainfall from Typhoon Maysak caused regional nearby Liulan and Yunbiao reservoirs to overflow, destroying low-lying agricultural facilities and small-scale snake farms.
Wu Zhi, head of the Dengwei village committee, stated that while the vast majority of the snakes are non-venomous water snakes that were quickly washed away or trapped on floating debris, venomous cobras remain a critical threat. Watch alarming videos shared by residents here:
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At least one person suffers from a snake biteAccording to a Global Times report, at least one villager has been hospitalised following a venomous snakebite.
Local emergency management bureaus have meanwhile warned that rescue efforts are complicated by stranded residents being temporarily unable to reach medical care due to waist-deep floodwaters.
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Special capture teams on hunt for snakes
A specialised civilian and emergency response team of more than a dozen personnel has been deployed across the flooded zones. Equipped with fishing nets, bamboo sticks, and electric stun devices, they are conducting house-to-house searches to clear the reptiles from residential spaces.
Authorities have strictly warned residents against attempting to handle or capture any snakes by hand, advising them to stay indoors, avoid wading through stagnant water or handling floating debris blindly, and immediately report sightings to frontline workers.