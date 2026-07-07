/Why is Macron wearing sunglasses indoors? Mysterious shades spark domestic abuse speculation online: 'Another shiner?'

French President Emmanuel Macron is raising eyebrows again: not for anything he said in one of his many public appearances, but for what he's been wearing to them. The French president has been sporting a striking pair of blue reflective aviator sunglasses, even indoors. Macron was seen wearing the iconic pair of sunglasses while meeting Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Thailand's Queen Suthida in France, delivering a speech during the 9th World Congress Against the Death Penalty in France, and most recently during his state visit to Damascus, where he met Syrian dignitaries, including President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. Granted, they're a cool pair of eyewear, but why is Macron wearing sunglasses indoors and even at nighttime? The question has set the internet abuzz.

Why is Macron wearing sunglasses at night?

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Visuals of Macron wearing sunglasses at various times of day and night have sparked discourse on social media, with netizens speculating everything from a recurring eye infection to domestic violence.

Macron was previously seen wearing the sunglasses in January of this year. At the time, he sparked a trend pushing the sales of the "Top Gun"-style glasses and even crashed the brand website, while sending its stocks soaring by 70% in just a few days on the stock market.

It was later revealed that Macron had a subconjunctival haemorrhage, which is a broken blood vessel in his eye. The condition is harmless, painless and does not affect vision. It also does not cause permanent injury to the eye as it usually clears within a fortnight.

At the time, he joked about the condition, calling it "l'oeil du tigre" or the "eye of the tiger", in a reference to rock band Survivor's song used in the 1982 boxing movie Rocky III. "For those who get the reference, it's a sign of determination," he said.

So, has the eye condition resurfaced? Or is it something else?

What netizens think

On X, users have been posting videos and photos from Macron's recent public visits and posting theories on why the leader is wearing sunglasses.

"Why is Macron wearing sunglasses at a dinner hosted by Sharaa, at a night time?," asked one user posting a video of Macron dining with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. In Answer, netizens speculated it could be "light sensitivity", while others suggested that this was French Prez's "Tom Cruise characters cosplay fantasy".