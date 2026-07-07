/Patriots, Trump and Putin. What is expected from Zelensky's crucial NATO speech? | WION Decodes

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses NATO leaders in Ankara today (Tuesday, July 7), he won't simply be asking for more support. Reports suggest he'll be making the case that Ukraine has reached a critical moment in the war, one where more Western military aid could shift the balance against Russia.

This comes after one of the deadliest weeks for Kyiv in months, with Russian ballistic missile attacks killing more than 50 civilians and exposing growing gaps in Ukraine's air defences.

So what exactly is Zelensky expected to ask for? And what are the chances NATO delivers?

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Air defence will top the agenda

The reiterated request for more Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles is expected to dominate Zelensky's vital speech at the 2026 NATO Summit, set to happen in Ankara, Türkiye on July 7–8.

Patriots are important for Kyiv, as Russian ballistic missiles, weapons that travel at several thousand kilometres per hour, are far harder to intercept than drones.

While Ukraine continues to shoot down most incoming drones, the picture looks very different for ballistic missiles. During Monday's attacks, Ukraine failed to intercept a single ballistic missile.

For Zelensky, that has become the strongest argument for additional Western support. He has repeatedly said that Patriot systems sitting in NATO stockpiles would save lives if deployed in Ukraine instead.

"It is simply absurd that production has still not been scaled up to the level actually required to protect people from ballistic terror," Zelensky said ahead of the summit.

What Zelensky wants to convince Trump about

Another key objective is political. Zelensky is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit, allowing him to push for "dignified" peace. Kyiv, as per BBC, wants Trump to see Russia's latest missile campaign not as a sign of strength, but as evidence that Moscow is under pressure. Ukraine argues its long-range drone strikes inside Russia are beginning to hurt.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drones have struck oil refineries, military facilities and energy infrastructure hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of kilometres inside Russian territory. According to Kyiv, those attacks have disrupted fuel supplies, caused power outages and stretched Russian air defences. Zelensky calls it an "influence campaign", and he will be keen to share details with NATO allies.

A broader regional security plan

Zelensky is also expected to push for deeper NATO involvement in Ukraine's long-term defence. Beyond receiving more Patriot batteries, Kyiv wants help developing its own air defence industry, including systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

The idea is to reduce dependence on foreign deliveries, particularly as global supplies of Patriot interceptors remain limited.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has already urged allies to continue supplying Ukraine with what it needs, saying Kyiv is "changing the dynamics on the battlefield."

In a statement released on the eve of the crucial summit, Rutte said, "Right now, Ukraine is changing the dynamics on the battlefield.. but they need our continued support, especially when it comes to air defence."

"Allies and NATO partners must continue to ensure Ukraine gets what it needs."

Can NATO actually give Ukraine what it wants?