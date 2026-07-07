US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 6) declared that he was stealing an iconic relic from Wall Street. The 47th POTUS on Monday became the first president to ring the Wall Street’s opening bell from the Oval Office while marking the first trading day of his so-called "Trump accounts". Notably, this is not the first time Trump has gotten fascinated by a golden object and has decided to keep it for himself. Last year, the US President quipped his desire to possess the solid-gold World Cup trophy, which now remains proudly displayed in the Oval Office. He also made a nearly identical joke last month during his Wisconsin visit, when Olympic speed skating champion Jordan Stolz draped one of his gold medals around the president’s neck.

'They're gonna have to fight like hell to get it back'

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Trump said it not once but twice that he's "not giving it back". once in the Oval Office, and a second time during a Rose Garden lunch in front of guests such as MAGA rapper Nicky Minaj, whom he described as "so hot and so great."

"There’s the bell right there," he beamed, adding that they'll have to "fight like hell to get it back".

"It’s so beautiful, I’m not giving it back. I don’t know if it’s supposed to go back, but they’re gonna have to fight like hell to get it back."

A video of the moment is going viral on social media. Check it out here:

What are Trump accounts?

Trump Accounts, as per its official website, are "long-term financial security for millions of kids".

Announced during Trump's State of the Union address, the accounts named after the POTUS are investment accounts for children born during Trump's second term. These will be seeded with $1,000 per child from the federal government. Republicans created the program, officially dubbed "Trump accounts," through the GOP tax-and-spending law.

Who is eligible for Trump accounts?

Any US child under the age of 18 with a Social Security number qualifies for a Trump account. However, if their Social Security card states “Valid for Work Only with DHS Authorization,” the IRS says the number is valid only as long as the DHS authorisation remains in effect.