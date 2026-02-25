/Claim vs fact: Breaking down Trump’s State of the Union 2026 speech - Full fact-check

Fact Check: Trump urged lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, requiring proof of citizenship to vote. He repeated a familiar line: "Cheating is rampant in our elections."

Data tells a different story. Voting by non-citizens in federal races is already illegal. According to a recent report by the non-partisan Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), while investigations have revealed isolated instances of noncitizens registering to vote or casting a ballot, "such instances are rare, detected by election officials, and prosecuted by the proper authorities".

A recent CEIR review in Michigan found 16 apparent non-citizen votes out of millions cast in 2024, about 0.00028 per cent of ballots. Those cases were referred for investigation.

Isolated incidents, yes. Rampant fraud, no evidence of it.