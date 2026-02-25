/Claim vs fact: Breaking down Trump’s State of the Union 2026 speech - Full fact-check

“Turnaround for the ages” or selective spin? From election fraud and Medicaid to crime, energy prices and foreign policy, President Donald Trump made sweeping claims in his State of the Union.
How accurate are they? Scroll down for a full fact-check breakdown.
US President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to declare what he called a "turnaround for the ages," casting his second term as a story of recovery and strength ahead of the 2026 midterms.
While Republicans rose repeatedly in applause. Democrats stayed seated, some shaking their heads. Here's a visual breakdown of the major claims made by Trump and how true they are.
Fact Check: Trump urged lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, requiring proof of citizenship to vote. He repeated a familiar line: "Cheating is rampant in our elections."
Data tells a different story. Voting by non-citizens in federal races is already illegal. According to a recent report by the non-partisan Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), while investigations have revealed isolated instances of noncitizens registering to vote or casting a ballot, "such instances are rare, detected by election officials, and prosecuted by the proper authorities".
A recent CEIR review in Michigan found 16 apparent non-citizen votes out of millions cast in 2024, about 0.00028 per cent of ballots. Those cases were referred for investigation.
Isolated incidents, yes. Rampant fraud, no evidence of it.
Fact Check: Trump promised to "always protect" Medicaid, the federal health insurance programme for low-income Americans.
Yet his sweeping tax legislation reduces projected federal Medicaid spending by hundreds of billions over the next decade. Analysts estimate that the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $793bn, leading to around 7.8 million losing medical coverage.
Fact Check: While announcing that Los Angeles would host the Olympics 2028, Trump said, “LA will be safe for the Olympics, just like Washington DC is now." He claimed that crime in Washington was at "the lowest level ever recorded," with murders "down close to 100%" this January.
However, as per Metropolitan police Department (MPD) data, while homicides are down significantly compared to last year, the figure isn't "nearly 100%" but 67 per cent.
Meanwhile, violent crime, as per the Guardian, had already begun declining before federal troops were deployed to the city.
Fact Check: Trump also pointed to gas prices "below $2.30" in many states.
"When they see energy going down to numbers like that, they cannot believe it," he claimed.
However, according to the Guardian, nationally, average household energy bills rose 6.7 per cent between 2024 and 2025. As per the think tank, the Center for American Progress since President Trump's inauguration, utility companies have increased or sought to increase rates for American families by a minimum of $92 billion. This has led to higher bills for 112 million electric customers and 52 million gas customers.
Meanwhile, federal energy assistance programs have also been facing cuts and delays.
According to data from Power Research Group Energy Innovation, Trump's aversion to clean energy is also expected to increase electricity rates by around 18 per cent.
Fact Check: Trump highlighted a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia as proof of his diplomatic success.
However, notably, the truce collapsed within weeks in November. Fighting resumed, displacing nearly half a million people. The deeper territorial dispute remains unresolved.
He also once again tried to claim credit for peace between India and Pakistan, something New Delhi has resolutely denied.
Fact Check: During his address, President Donald Trump introduced the mother of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who was murdered on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. He described the suspect as "a hardened criminal set free to kill in America" who had come through "open borders."
That claim does not match the facts of the case. The man arrested in connection with Zarutska’s killing, Decarlos Brown Jr, is not an immigrant. Public records identify him as a US citizen.
Even as Trump continues to argue that non-citizens are driving violent crime in the United States, multiple studies have found that US-born citizens are twice as likely to be arrested for violent crimes and 2.5 times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes compared to undocumented immigrants.