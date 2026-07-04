/Trump admits he's worried about breaking America's heaviest President record: 'I have to be careful...'

US President Donald Trump spent part of Friday riffing on old White House stories, joking about his own weight and even wondering aloud whether he would look good in a swimsuit, in an unusually playful appearance on a children's podcast. Speaking with Usha Vance on Storytime with the Second Lady as the US marked its 250th birthday, Trump riffed on his White House predecessors. At one point, he even confessed that he did not want to break the record of America's heaviest president, who was well over 300 pounds (136 kilos).

Trump confesses he doesn't read books

Speaking to the Second Lady, Trump admitted he does not spend much time reading them. "I end up reading mostly newspapers. I usually read stories about myself," he said.

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The conversation then turned to Presidents Play!, a book about how past presidents spent their free time, and Trump began reacting to the illustrations one by one.

Trump's commentary on past presidents steals the show

Abraham Lincoln rode horses, prompting Trump to say he would like to do the same. But, in classic Trump fashion, he added a caution. Better, he suggested, to choose "a nice old horse that's extremely slow, lazy, and maybe ride him."

John Quincy Adams swam in a nearby creek, while Franklin D Roosevelt used an indoor pool and Gerald Ford liked an outdoor one. Trump, looking over the pictures, said "I don't know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven't had a bathing suit in a long time. I'm too busy."

He also had comments for John F. Kennedy, whom he called a sailor and "the second most good-looking president," without saying who came first.

Bill Clinton, meanwhile, got a rare compliment from Trump. "I like Bill Clinton a lot," he said, describing the former president as "actually was a nice guy."

Barack Obama was not spared, though. Trump noted that Obama liked to shoot hoops but added, "I don't know if he's a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it."

When the book reached William Howard Taft, the heaviest US president in history, Trump joked about his own appetite and weight. "I have to be careful because I don't want to supersede his record, and a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen," he said.

America at crossroads, admits Trump

The interview ended on a more serious note. Asked why children should celebrate Saturday's anniversary of America's independence, Trump said the country was at a crossroads.