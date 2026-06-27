/'Welcome, but be good!': Trump unveils passport featuring his image ahead of America's 250th anniversary. Click here to see

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 26) unveiled a fresh rendering of a special edition American passport to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States. The new passport features Trump's own image on one of its pages.

'Welcome, but be good!'

Sharing the design on his Truth Social platform, Trump described it as the country's new passport and added the message: "Welcome, but be good!"

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The passport mock-up shows a portrait of Trump standing in what can be described as a power pose behind his desk with a stern expression, alongside his signature. The background includes text from the Declaration of Independence. The image appears to be based on an official portrait taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok.

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The opposite page features a painting depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, along with the inscription "United States of America 250," a reference to the country's upcoming semiquincentennial celebrations.

White House unveils 'Patriot Passport'

The White House also shared the design on social media, calling it the "Patriot Passport."

The State Department had previously announced plans to release a commemorative passport featuring custom artwork as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations. According to earlier statements, the limited-edition passports are expected to become available from July 6 and will be issued through in-person appointments in Washington, subject to availability.

The department has not yet issued additional details about the design or whether the rendering shared by Trump is the final version.

Why Trump's portrait is attracting attention

The passport proposal is one of the many examples of Trump placing a personal imprint on government institutions during his second term. His administration has introduced a series of symbolic changes, including displaying large presidential banners outside federal buildings and announcing plans to place his signature on the one-dollar bill.

Trump had also sought to add his name to the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, although a court later ruled that it should be removed.