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'DUMocrats': Trump drops new nickname for Democrats during Iran war rant

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:49 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:49 IST
'DUMocrats': Trump drops new nickname for Democrats during Iran war rant

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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US President Donald Trump has coined a new nickname for Democrats, calling them "DUMocrats" and claiming they "want to lose the war," while insisting Iran is making major concessions in ongoing negotiations and rejecting any proposal to impose shipping fees in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 24) coined another nickname, this time for democrats. Sharpening his rhetoric on the Iran conflict, he accused Democrats of wanting to "lose the war" while revealing his new nickname for them: "DUMocrats". The POTUS also addressed reports on deals involving fees on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the idea as "unacceptable".

Also read | 'I'm not going to be bullied': Trump gets into shouting match with Republican senator over Iran war as questions grow over peace deal

DUMocrats: Trump slams opponents

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Speaking to reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said the United States was making strong progress in its negotiations with Iran and claimed Tehran was being forced to make major concessions.

"So we're doing great in our negotiations with Iran," Trump said. "Right in the middle of one of the key things which we're going to get anyway, we got... We had four Republican Senators and all Democrats. You know, Democrats they want to lose the war because they're stupid. That's why we call them DUMocrats, you know I no longer use the E. I've changed the E into a U. We call them DUMocrats they're dumb. Their policy is so bad," he said.

He added that the war was going "very well" and said the US was "winning by a lot."

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"Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens. But it's been very, very, very powerful. It's going very, very well," Trump said.

Also read | 'Financial death penalty': ICC judges sue Trump over sanctions linked to Netanyahu warrant

Trump rejects fees on travel through the Strait of Hormuz

Trump also said he would not accept any final Iran agreement that included tolls or fees on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

"Yeah it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous straits that if you did that for them, you'd have to do it for other people. You have other straits, well, I wouldn't allow it there either. Yeah, it would be a game changer," he said when asked whether he would block such a provision.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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