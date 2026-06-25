/'DUMocrats': Trump drops new nickname for Democrats during Iran war rant

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 24) coined another nickname, this time for democrats. Sharpening his rhetoric on the Iran conflict, he accused Democrats of wanting to "lose the war" while revealing his new nickname for them: "DUMocrats". The POTUS also addressed reports on deals involving fees on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the idea as "unacceptable".
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DUMocrats: Trump slams opponents
Speaking to reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said the United States was making strong progress in its negotiations with Iran and claimed Tehran was being forced to make major concessions.
"So we're doing great in our negotiations with Iran," Trump said. "Right in the middle of one of the key things which we're going to get anyway, we got... We had four Republican Senators and all Democrats. You know, Democrats they want to lose the war because they're stupid. That's why we call them DUMocrats, you know I no longer use the E. I've changed the E into a U. We call them DUMocrats they're dumb. Their policy is so bad," he said.
He added that the war was going "very well" and said the US was "winning by a lot."
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"Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens. But it's been very, very, very powerful. It's going very, very well," Trump said.
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Trump rejects fees on travel through the Strait of Hormuz
Trump also said he would not accept any final Iran agreement that included tolls or fees on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes.
"Yeah it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous straits that if you did that for them, you'd have to do it for other people. You have other straits, well, I wouldn't allow it there either. Yeah, it would be a game changer," he said when asked whether he would block such a provision.