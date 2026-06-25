US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 24) reportedly got into a heated shouting match with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy during a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers. The incident has once again exposed growing divisions within Trump's party over the administration's handling of the Iran conflict and the recently announced framework peace agreement.

The confrontation came just hours before the White House asked Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars to fund the war, even as the administration insists diplomacy is now moving forward.

What happened with Bill Cassidy?

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According to multiple US media reports, the exchange began when Trump questioned why several Republicans had supported a Senate resolution seeking to curb his war powers in Iran.

"The President was wondering why people would vote for the War Powers Act," Cassidy later told reporters. The Louisiana senator said he used the opportunity to press Trump on the Iran agreement, arguing that lawmakers and the American public still lacked basic details about what had been negotiated.

"I stood and said, 'You have not told the American people what's going on. It was supposed to last four weeks; it's lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what's going on,'" Cassidy said.

According to CNN, Trump interrupted Cassidy repeatedly, ordered him to sit down and at one point called him a "lunatic." Cassidy reportedly refused to back down, raising his own voice during the exchange.

"I didn't care to be interrupted," Cassidy said. "I felt like I was trying to get answers for the American people, and I'm not going to be bullied when I'm trying to get answers."

He added that fellow senators eventually urged him to sit down to calm the situation.

"I make no apologies for standing up to the president... I am sticking up for the American people, even if I'm speaking to the president," Cassidy said.

A 'memorable' difference of opinion

Several Republican senators later confirmed the confrontation. Senator Tommy Tuberville described it as "a difference of opinion on Iran," while Senator Jon Husted called the exchange "memorable." Senator John Cornyn jokingly remarked, "Quite the unity message," as he left the meeting.

The clash came a day after the Senate passed a largely symbolic resolution directing Trump to end the Iran war. Cassidy was one of four Republicans who joined Democrats in backing the measure.

Trump slams Senate vote on ending Iran war

Despite the criticism, Trump later dismissed the Senate vote while speaking to reporters at the White House.

"Iran sees that, they go, 'What's that all about?' Now you know, it's meaningless, right?" Trump said.

The political tensions unfolded as the administration formally requested nearly $70 billion in additional funding for the conflict, on top of the existing US military budget.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue following the framework agreement reached earlier this week. The initial deal reopened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears over global energy supplies and contributing to a decline in oil prices.

However, major questions remain unresolved. Critics have pointed to uncertainty over sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear programme, future inspections, financial incentives for Tehran, and the long-term security arrangements in Lebanon.