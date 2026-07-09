/Who is Jackson Hinkle? The American who chanted 'Down with USA' at Khamenei's funeral

A US political influencer who is famous for his controversial political position of "MAGA communism" has once again attracted interest globally due to a controversial video of him participating in Iranian slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral. The video circulating on social media showed him chanting “Down with Zionism” “Down with Israel” and "Down with USA", holding a red flag bearing a Shia inscription calling for revenge, and as the crowd gathered in Tehran’s Enghelab Square, enthusiastically echoed his calls. Hinkle was among the four pro-Iranian American activists who joined the funeral of Khamenei, the other three being Christopher Helali, Max Blumenthal and Calla Walsh.

Since the clips went viral, he is facing fresh calls for arrest, from conservative commentators like Laura Loomer and Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to Trump. Gorka called it treason and suggested the maximum penalty be death for him.

Who is Jackson Hinkle?

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Jackson is a self-styled communist, a mix of the MAGA movement. It is a populist ideology that blends Marxist-Leninist rhetoric with the right-wing populism of Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement. The core ideals are anti-imperialism and anti-capitalism, and he claims his American Communist Party (ACP) aims to guide the American working class away from capitalism. He is vocal for his support of the Iranian and other resistance, like Russia, China, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah, as key to multipolar resistance.

Jackson, during his visit to Iran, paid tribute to the late Ayatollah Khamenei, calling him a virtuous man at the centre of the anti-imperialist struggle. He said, “There's many Americans who not only oppose the war on Iran, but actually love Iran because of that simple fact”.

While addressing a discussion in Iran, he said, “We support Iran's struggle against the US empire as a common struggle, and that's why we, in many cases, support what Russia is doing, we support China's stance in this world, we support North Korea, and we support the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who has done so much in the struggle and fight for sovereignty, but also, and then, inadvertently, the liberation of America itself from these Zionist forces.”

He targets "globalist" elites, corporate monopolies, transnational capital and the financial establishment. Though he co-opts Marxist jargon, he combines it with ultra-conservative, right-wing populism, such as supporting fossil fuels, social conservatism, and Donald Trump's base—a kind of reactionary nationalism. Initially started as an environmentalist, his shift to anti-imperialism has got him banned from YouTube and Twitch on allegations of spreading disinformation. He has since been reinstated on the former platform.